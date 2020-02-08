Carlo Ancelotti posts message on Twitter after Everton win vs Crystal Palace

Everton moved to seventh in the Premier League table after beating Crystal Palace 3-1 at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon.
The Toffees have stretched their unbeaten run to five games, as the revival continues under Carlo Ancelotti.
The Italian took to social networking site Twitter after the match to express his reaction. He has hailed the result as a ‘fantastic victory’.
Fantastic victory and three important points before our short break. Let’s come back strong! #COYB pic.twitter.com/rWvjLA9GOL
— Carlo Ancelotti (@MrAncelotti) February 8, 2020
Only two months ago, Everton slipped into the relegation places. They looked destined for a tough fight for survival in the league, but the Toffees have turned it around significantly under the former Real Madrid boss.
Goals from Bernard, Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin sealed all three points for the home side, as they maintained an unbeaten start to the year.
Everton are now only five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, and many fans will be hoping for a top-six finish this season.
The next four games for the Toffees after the short winter break – trips to Arsenal and Chelsea and home games against Manchester United and Liverpool – could prove to be vital for Ancelotti’s men.
Everton managed only 46% of possession, and attempted 14 shots of which they managed to keep eight on target, according to BBC Sport.