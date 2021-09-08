Callum McGregor: Celtic star wows Scotland fans on international duty

Scotland picked up a vital 1-0 win over Austria in the World Cup qualifiers last night.

Lyndon Dykes scored the only goal of the game to keep his country on course for a World Cup playoff spot and Steve Clarke will be delighted with the performance of his players in general.

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor put in an assured display at the heart of Scotland’s midfield and his disciplined performance allowed his teammates to shine as well.

McGregor dictated the tempo of the game with his tidy passing and his defensive contribution allowed the likes of Gilmour and McGinn to operate with more freedom.

The Celtic ace has been criticised for his performances at club level this season but he seemed back to his best against Austria yesterday. It remains to be seen whether he can replicate these performances for Celtic now.

McGregor is undoubtedly one of the best players in Scotland when he is on form and his performance against Austria will certainly excite the Celtic fans.

Some of the Scotland fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the 28-year-old’s performance last night and here is what they had to say.

Callum McGregor was man of the match for me tonight, thought he was absolutely flawless. And that’s amongst and incredibly good bunch of performances; Hendry, Gilmour, Adams, Hanley. Christie was excellent off the bench too. — Mark Brit (@markabrit) September 7, 2021

Callum McGregor and Billy Gilmour immense tonight — Matt Carle (@mcarle17) September 7, 2021

People can talk about wee Gilmour or Tierney tonight and rightly so but Grant Hanley and Callum Mcgregor that was absolutely sensational 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿❤️ — Andy Young (@AndyYoung90) September 7, 2021

Callum McGregor has been outstanding 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/VYYUooRIOE — The Retro Celtic🍀 (@RetroCeltic) September 7, 2021

For someone who missed the game and is catching up now. Callum McGregor. Player. — Ryan Fitzsimons (@RyanStevenF) September 7, 2021

Callum McGregor with a performance for the ages tonight. Sensational. — McGinlay 🎙 (@TheRyanMcGinlay) September 7, 2021

Probably not quite man of the match but Callum McGregor was absolutely brilliant. Composure, awareness in and out of possession and a great drive. — Joel Sked (@sked21) September 7, 2021

Callum McGregor is top drawer, Lucky to have him at Celtic still. — Ryan Clifford (@Ryanclifford11) September 7, 2021