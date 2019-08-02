Former Leeds star worried players will suffer hangover from last season

Leeds United visit Bristol City on Sunday aiming to start their 2019/20 Championship campaign with a bang.
Marcelo Bielsa’s side had looked likely candidates for automatic promotion for much of last season, but their form tailed away after a promising start.
Leeds went on to blow a two-goal lead against Derby County in the play-off semi-final, but they must now try and put those disappointments firmly behind them.
The Robins ended last season with just one win in their final six matches to drop out of the play-off places over the final few weeks.
Former Leeds midfielder and current Sky Sports’ pundit , David Prutton, has questioned whether the Yorkshire side will be able to bounce back this season, although he has tipped them to get off to a winning start.
“It was a strange season for Bristol City,” he said. “They improved upon their league position but, at the same time, they were well in the play-off race during the run-in so to miss out altogether would have been disappointing.
“Not as disappointing as what happened to Leeds, however. It will be interesting to see if there is any hangover from that at the start of the season, but I’ll back them to win 2-1 at Ashton Gate.”
Leeds did the double over Bristol City last season and are favourites to pick up three points this weekend.