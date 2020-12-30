Brighton January 2021 Transfer Window Predictions

Brighton will be hoping to rectify their poor start to the season with a couple of signings in the January transfer window.

The Seagulls need to add more goals to their side and they have drawn quite a few games so far.





Brighton have drawn 7 Premier League games so far and are 17th in the Premier League table. If they want to stay away from a relegation battle, they will have to look to try and convert those into wins during the second half of the season.

Key areas that need strengthening

Brighton need to sign a quality target man who can lead their attack and score goals consistently.

Former Premier League winning striker Diego Costa is a free agent right now and although he might be out of their reach, he could prove to be a quality addition for Brighton.

The Seagulls need someone who can hold up play and is able to deliver consistently in the final third.

Graham Potter is looking to bring Percy Tau back to the club from his loan spell so that the 26-year-old can add goals to Brighton’s attack.

Potential departures

The likes of Andi Zeqiri and Bernardo have been struggling to get regular game time at the club and it will be interesting to see if Brighton decide to loan them out next month.

Mat Ryan will be allowed to leave in search of regular football as well.

