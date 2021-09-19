Borussia Dortmund host Union Berlin in the Bundesliga this Sunday and they will be looking to close in on the league leaders with a win at home.

Dortmund are coming into this game on the back of three consecutive wins across all competitions.

Union Berlin have picked up just one win in their last five matches across all competitions and they will be hoping to pull off an upset here.

Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin team news

The home side will be without the services of Emre Can, Mateu Morey, Dan-Axel Zagadou and Julian Brandt due to injuries.

The visitors could be without Grischa Promel who is still recovering from a groin injury.

Dortmund: Kobel; Meunier, Hummels, Akanji, Guerreiro; Bellingham, Dahoud, Brandt; Reus; Haaland, Malen

Union Berlin: Luth; Baumgartl, Knoche, Friedrich; Trimmel, Haraguchi, Khedira, Giesselmann; Becker, Awoniyi, Kruse

Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin form guide

The home side are coming into this game having won 10 of their last 11 Bundesliga matches and they will be full of confidence here.

Dortmund have won four of the last six meetings against Union Berlin and they will be the firm favourites heading into this contest.

Meanwhile, the visitors have been abysmal on their travels and they have failed to win the last seven league matches away from home.

Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin Betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin from bet365:

Match-winner:

Borussia Dortmund – 1/3

Draw – 9/2

Union Berlin – 7/1

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 10/21

Under – 45/23

Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin prediction

Dortmund will be confident of picking up all three points here.

They are undoubtedly the better team on paper and Union Berlin’s away form suggests that the visitors are in for another torrid evening here.

Dortmund have scored nine goals in their last three outings and they will be up against a side that conceded three times in their last outing.

A home win here seems likely.

Prediction: Dortmund to win.

