Borussia Dortmund trio could be transfer listed if they fail to qualify for Champions League

Borussia Dortmund could be about to put some of their brightest players on the market if they fail to meet their expectations this season.

BVB have not had the season that they’d have hoped, so far failing to pose any realistic threat to Bayern Munich’s dominance at the top of the Bundesliga. They currently sit in seventh place having, 13 points off the summit with less than half of the season remaining.





As of now, the Black and Yellows would miss out on European qualification altogether depending on who wins the DFP Pokal. It was this form that saw manager Lucien Favre sacked back in December.

The financial consequences of missing out on European football could be massive. Coupled with the hit already taken from the COVID-19 pandemic, Borussia Dortmund could be in for some difficulty if they don’t turn things around.

According to German newspaper Bild, the club could sell the likes of Jadon Sancho, Giovanni Reyna, and Raphael Guerreiro if they fail to finish in a top six spot.

Sancho will be the one who would command the highest fee. The Englishman was at the centre of last summer’s biggest transfer saga, with Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund spending most of the window negotiating over a potential €120 million move to Old Trafford.

However, no move materialised, and the winger stayed in Germany. Since then, he has not hit the heights of previous years, and the Red Devils have been doing perfectly fine without him. It is unclear whether Man Utd will be back in for him anytime soon, and whether he will still be worth that amount of money.

Meanwhile, Bild claims that Borussia Dortmund will fight to keep star striker Erling Haaland at the club regardless of whether they qualify for Europe or not.

The Norwegian has burst onto the scene in the last 18 months, scoring 65 goals in just 59 outings in all competitions for RB Salzburg and Dortmund. This form has attracted the attention of some of the world’s biggest clubs, including Barcelona, Manchester City, and Paris Saint-Germain.

Despite this, BVB sporting director Michael Zorc insists that he will stay, hoping that he can be the man to help dethrone Bayern Munich from the top of the Bundesliga.