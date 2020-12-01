Barcelona Join Race for Erling Braut Haaland

Barcelona have become the latest club to express an interest in signing Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Braut Haaland, according to Spanish publication Sport.

The Norwegian burst onto the scene last season, scoring 28 goals in 22 appearances for RB Salzburg, before continuing that form with 33 in 32 for Borussia Dortmund since his move in January.





This has led to the Leeds-born striker becoming one of the most sought after assets in world football, with several elite clubs looking to secure his services.

And now, as reported by Sport, Barcelona are the latest club to join the queue for Haaland’s signature.

La Blaugrana suffer from a lack of natural strikers since the departure of Luis Suarez in the summer. Danish forward Martin Braithwaite is their only out-and-out striker, while Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann have also played there.

However, both Messi and Griezmann are better in other positions, while Braithwaite isn’t considered up to the standard that Barcelona will be looking for.

Haaland is one name that has been mentioned as a potential new signing for Ronald Koeman’s side, as well as long-term target Lautaro Martinez from Inter Milan.

The Catalan giants attempted to sign the Argentinian last summer, but he stayed put at the San Siro. They are expected to try again at some point, although Manchester City and Real Madrid have also been linked with the Inter Milan man.

As for Haaland, there is also a long line of potential suitors for the 20-year-old, such as Manchester United, Manchester City, and Paris Saint Germain.

Man City are looking for a long-term replacement for the ageing Sergio Aguero, who is in the final year of his contract and is rumoured to be moving on in the summer. The Norwegian would have big shoes to fill, but given his goalscoring record, it seems like he’d be up to the task.

Meanwhile, bitter rivals Man Utd are also said to be interested in the forward. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be influential to any potential move, given that he worked with the striker while at Molde. However, Haaland’s father played for Man City and Leeds United, so a transfer to the Red Devils may be out of the picture.

A transfer to Le Parc des Princes could be dependent on the future of young sensation Kylian Mbappe. The World Cup winner is tipped to become a Ballon d’Or winner, and is constantly linked with world-record moves away from PSG, although very few clubs could afford him.