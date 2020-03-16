Suitors agree to pay Birmingham’s asking price for Jude Bellingham

Birmingham midfielder Jude Bellingham has been in the news for his performances and the transfer interest in him in the recent weeks.
According to Daily Mail, the Championship club have now received four offers for the talented midfielder and a summer departure is looking very likely now.
It is now up to the player to decide where he wants to move in the summer. All of the four clubs have agreed to pay the asking price for Bellingham.
Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United, Chelsea and Bayern Munich have all met the player’s £30m valuation.
Bellingham is a prodigious talent and he has a big future ahead of him. His next move could be the key to him fulfilling his potential as a player.
The player will have to decide wisely who he wants to play for. Bellingham cannot afford to join a side where the route to the first team is difficult.
The likes of Dortmund and Bayern have a history of relying on young talents and promotion them at the right time.
Dortmund have shown that with Jadon Sancho recently.
It will be interesting to see where the 16-year-old midfielder ends up this summer.
As for Birmingham, the money from his sale should allow them to strengthen their squad massively and improve as a team.