Arsenal initiate talks to sign Rodrigo Moreno from Valencia: report

Arsenal have made contact with Valencia regarding the availability of striker Rodrigo Moreno, a report from The Mirror claims.
The north London club have struggled to convince Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to sign a new contract beyond June 2021 and they are likely to consider selling him in the next transfer window rather than losing him for nothing in around 14 months’ time.
Meanwhile, Alexandre Lacazette’s future is also in doubt beyond the ongoing season, having fallen out-of-favour under manager Mikel Arteta prior to the coronavirus shutdown. He has recently been linked with a possible move to long-term admirers Atletico Madrid.
Amidst this, it appears that the Gunners are aiming to reinforce their frontline options for next season and The Mirror reports that they have made an initial enquiry to Los Che for the services of Moreno.
Moreno has been with the Mestalla outfit since the summer of 2014 when he made the move from Portuguese side Benfica – initially on a season-long loan.
He is capable of playing in different attacking positions but he has primarily featured as the centre-forward during his time in the Spanish La Liga.
Unlike Aubameyang or Lacazette, Moreno does not have an overly impressive scoring record and he has registered more than 15 goals in just two seasons in his professional career.
He has, however, been more of a team player with 21 assists since the beginning of the previous campaign and that could be a statistic, which may have impressed Arteta.
Still, Valencia are likely to demand a fee of around £45m to £50m for the Spaniard and he could prove a gamble signing for the Gunners, given he is already 29 and would need to make an instant impact.
Stats from Transfermarkt.com