Dean Jones: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang not likely to extend his Arsenal contract

According to Bleacher Report’s Dean Jones, Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang isn’t likely to sign a contract extension at the North London club ahead of the expiration of the current one.
Interesting to see what happens with Aubameyang once all this settles down. Can’t see him signing a new contract at Arsenal
— Dean Jones (@DeanJonesBR) April 17, 2020
The 30-year-old has just a year left on his Gunners contract, and has stalled on putting pen to paper on a new one.
With Premier League football currently suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, contract talks are on hold, but are expected to resume when action resumes.
Arsenal will look to convince Aubameyang so as to prevent losing him for free next summer, but with the club most likely to miss out on Champions League football for the fourth season running, it’s hard to see the Gabonese being keen on staying at The Emirates Stadium going forward.
Mikel Arteta’s men have already been dumped out of the Europa League and are currently ninth in the Premier League table with 10 games left, eight points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.
Aubameyang isn’t short of suitors, and with a Golden Boot to his name last term and 16 league goals to boot this term, it’s not surprising that he is attracting the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona ahead of the summer transfer window.