Andre Gomes posts message on Twitter after Everton debut

22 October, 2018 Crystal Palace, English Premier League, Everton


Everton summer signing Andre Gomes took to social networking site Twitter after the Toffees won 2-0 against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The 25-year-old, who joined the Toffees in the summer transfer window, had to wait to make his Everton debut because of injury.

Marco Silva gave him his first start for his new club against Palace. He played till the 81st minute, and made a strong impression.

Everton fans were quick to respond to his tweet. Majority of the fans were pleased with his performance, with one fan particularly hailing him as a ‘top player’.

Gomes made 76 touches during the game, and attempted two shots. He made one tackle, and two interceptions as well. The Portugal international is known for his wonderful passing ability, and he showed on Sunday why he is so highly rated.

He attempted 62 passes, delivered six long balls, with an enviable over 90% accuracy.

Everton struggled to break down the Palace defence till the 87th minute, but two quick goals from Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Cenk Tosun swung the game in their favour.

