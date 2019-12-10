Ally McCoist questions Celtic’s offside goal in League Cup win against Rangers all over again

Rangers will be left to rue the absence of VAR in the Scottish top-flight following weekend’s loss to Celtic in the League Cup final.
Christopher Jullien’s 60th-minute header was the difference between both sides, but replays have confirmed that the Hoops star was offside during the build-up to the goal.
While Rangers couldn’t complain about the overall officiating, they would have loved if VAR was available to help the match officials out, as Celtic’s goal cum winner would have been rightly chalked off.
Former Light Blues manager Ally McCoist is yet to get over the manner of the defeat, and has questioned Neil Lennon’s side’s goal all over again, claiming as many as three Celtic players were offside.
“Do you know the one question we haven’t answered…. over the weekend action?” McCoist asked Alan Brazil on talkSPORT’s Sports Breakfast show
“I just couldn’t confirm, how many Celtic players were offside? How many? Was it two, three or four? I can’t remember, it was certainly two or more.”
“Do you know the one question we haven’t answered…
…just how many Celtic players were offside? Two, three or four?” 😡
We don’t think Ally McCoist has got over #RangersFC losing the League Cup final to arch rivals #CelticFC… 😫
Salty 🧂🤣 pic.twitter.com/VUegiaDkQV
— The Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast (@SportsBreakfast) December 10, 2019
Rangers missed out on the chance to win their first silverware since 2011, and Celtic continued their domestic dominance, making it four Scottish League Cups in a row and a 10th consecutive domestic trophy, and it took them just a single shot on target to get the job done.