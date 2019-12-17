Alex Rae doesn’t think Celtic’s Jeremie Frimpong is better than Rangers’ James Tavernier

Former Celtic star Mark Wilson believes Hoops right-back Jeremie Frimpong is better than Rangers right-back James Tavernier, picking the teenager ahead of the Gers skipper in his Old Firm XI earlier this month.
Wilson claims that the Celtic kid is phenomenal and that it is rare to find a player who has risen so quickly to success as he has.
Former Rangers star Alex Rae doesn’t agree with him, though, and while he reckons Frimpong is a breath of fresh air, he is convinced the claim is a bit ambitious.
“It’s a bit ambitious. Tavernier’s been doing it for numerous years now and he continues to do it,” Rae shoots down Wilson’s claims.
“What you will say about Frimpong is, he’s a breath of fresh air.”
Seriously 😐
Frimpong better than Tavernier ???
O my days he’s only played 10 games 😄😄😄https://t.co/TEEyvZzTfs pic.twitter.com/e4v2A20K2t
Alex Rae (@alexrae1969) December 17, 2019
Tavernier has endured a difficult campaign so far this term, while Frimpong has been very brilliant for Celtic since arriving from Manchester City academy in the summer.
The Rangers skipper has to quickly get back to his best in order to prevent the 19-year-old from establishing himself as the best in the right-back position in the land.
The teenager is already strengthening his chances of becoming Neil Lennon’s starter in the position, and he could end up displacing his Rangers rival in the PFA Team of the Year if he keeps putting in top performances on a consistent basis going forward.