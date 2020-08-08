Albian Ajeti set to undergo Celtic medical

Celtic are set to sign the West Ham United striker Albian Ajeti in the coming days.

As per Football Insider, the Hoops have now agreed on a fee with the Hammers and the forward is set to fly in from Italy to undergo his medical. The two clubs have agreed on a £5.5million loan-to-buy move.





Ajeti has been on holiday in Sardinia since the Premier League ended.

The 23-year-old player was heavily linked with a move to Parkhead last month as well but discussions stalled eventually. It seems that the Hoops have now submitted an improved contract offer to the striker and he has been convinced by Neil Lennon.

It will be interesting to see how he performs in Scotland this season. He needed a fresh start and the move to Celtic could help resurrect his career.

If he can regain his form and confidence, he could prove to be a quality addition to Neil Lennon’s side. Celtic needed to add depth to their attack and they will be pleased if they manage to land him.

The Hoops have been linked with Fletcher and Toney in the recent weeks as well.

Ajeti is unwanted at West Ham after failing to impress David Moyes and he will be determined to prove his worth at Celtic now.