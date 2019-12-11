Alan Shearer reacts to Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min’s goal against Burnley

Tottenham Hotspur blew Burnley away at the weekend, putting five goals past Sean Dyche’s men to secure their sixth Premier League victory of the season.
Harry Kane bagged a brace, with Lucas Moura, Son Heung-Min and Moussa Sissoko completing the rout.
While the English striker’s goals were top bins, it was the South Korean’s effort that caught the eyes.
Son picked up the ball on the edge of Tottenham’s box before sprinting the entire length of the pitch, leaving as many as eight Burnley players in his wake to put the hosts 3-0 up heading into half-time.
The strike has been tipped as a strong goal-of-the-season contender, and Premier League striking legend Alan Shearer is proud of it, reacting thus to it in his Team of the Week column:
“His run from inside his own half will surely be a Goal of the Season contender and he set up another strike, too.”
The 27-year-old is in sublime form at the moment, with three goals and five assists in his last six league games, and he remains a key to Spurs’ top-four chances.