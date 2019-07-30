Agent claims Tottenham showed interest in Newcastle’s Kyle Scott

Newcastle confirmed the signing of Kyle Scott from Chelsea yesterday.
The player’s agent, Neil Bartholomew, has told the Chronicle that Premier League clubs Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City were interested in signing the midfielder from Chelsea.
The 21-year-old midfielder didn’t want to renew his contract with Chelsea and wanted to move elsewhere in order to play regular games.
Tottenham were keen to sign him up, and in the end, the youngster has been attracted by the project at Newcastle.
The youngster turned down advances from Spurs and Man City to join Newcastle, probably with the thought that his chances of getting to play for the senior team are more at the Tyneside club.
“When I spoke to people within the game, they couldn’t believe he was available – so it’s a credit to Lee Charnley, he’s been excellent,” Bartholomew said to the Chronicle.
“He listened to me and trusted my judgment.
“He and Steve Nickson got on this deal straight away, there was interest from Manchester City and Tottenham but they got the deal done.”
To be fair, it was probably the right choice made by the youngster.
Spurs are choc-a-bloc with quality central midfielders, and it has further been bolstered by Mauricio Pochettino this summer as the north Londoners have signed Tanguy Ndombele.
Scott will join the Newcastle Under-23 side initially but he will have an opportunity to break into Steve Bruce’s first-team.