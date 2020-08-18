Aaron Hickey closing in on Bayern Munich move

Hearts defender Aaron Hickey is closing in on a move to Bayern Munich this summer.

According to Daily Record, the German giants are set to offer him a five-year contract.





Celtic are interested in signing the young left-back as well but they cannot match the German side’s offer.

Apparently, the Hoops are due 25% of the sell-on fee and they are now preparing for an unexpected windfall. Hickey is likely to cost Bayern in excess of £1.5million, with add ons.

It will be interesting to see if the Bavarian giants can seal the transfer in the coming weeks now.

The 18-year-old defender is a top-class talent and he has a big future ahead of him. It is no surprise that the European Giants like Bayern Munich are keen on signing him.

The Germans have a good track record of improving young players and bringing them through to the first team. Hickey will be hoping to force his way into Flick’s first-team plans soon.

With proper coaching and first-team football, Hickey could develop into a quality player. He could be the ideal long term replacement for David Alaba at the club. He and Davies could sort out Bayern’s left-back position for years to come.