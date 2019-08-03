Wolves submit bid for Franck Kessie

Wolves are interested in signing the AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie this summer.
According to a report from Sport Mediaset (translated by Sportwitness), the Premier League side have already submitted a bid in the region of €28m (£25.6m) for the midfielder.
The physically imposing midfielder has been linked with a move away from Milan for a while now and it will be interesting to see if Wolves can secure an agreement for him.
There is no doubt that Nuno could use another central midfielder and Kessie would be a quality addition.
The AC Milan midfielder has the technical and physical attributes to succeed in English football and Wolves should look to get the deal across the line.
Milan are open to selling the player for the right price and it will be interesting to see if they find Wolves’ reported offer acceptable.
Wolves will play in the Europa League next season and they need a deeper squad.
Someone like Kessie would add depth and quality to Nuno’s midfield. The likes of Moutinho and Neves cannot be expected to play every game. Also, Kessie will offer different qualities to the side.
Wolves have already signed Cutrone from Milan this summer and they will be hoping to raid the Italian side once again in the coming days.
