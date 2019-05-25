Wolves keen on signing Danny Loader

Wolves are interested in signing the Reading forward Danny Loader this summer.
According to Goal, the likes of Arsenal, Leicester and Southampton are keen on the player as well.
Loader is one of the best young players at Reading and he is very highly rated.
Although he is just 18, he has already established himself as a first team player at the Championship club. He played 22 games in the Championship this past season.
Loader managed to score 11 goals in total for Reading this season (10 of those for the U23 side).
The report claims that Loader has just one year left on his Reading contract and he could be available on a bargain this summer.
Apparently, Reading want to agree fresh terms with him but the player is keeping his options open.
Wolves would be a massive step up for him and if the Molineux outfit submit an offer, he could be tempted.
Nuno has done well with the young players like Neves, Jota and Gibbs-White so far and he could be the man to guide Loader as well.
The 18-year-old has tremendous potential and he needs a quality manager like Nuno guiding him.
Wolves certainly have the financial muscle to pull this off and it will be interesting to see where Loader ends up this summer.