Wolves keen on Jean-Philippe Gbamin

Wolves are interested in signing the Mainz defender Jean-Philippe Gbamin.
According to a report from Bild (translated by Sportwitness), the Premier League side want to sign the player who is valued at around €35-40m.
Apparently, Monaco are interested in the 23-year-old player as well.
It will be interesting to see if Wolves submit an offer for Gbamin in the coming weeks. They certainly have the financial resources to meet the asking price for the young defender.
It will come down to Nuno’s desire now. If he really wants the player, Wolves might just decide to pay up.
Wolves are in desperate need of defenders and Gbamin could prove to be a good signing. Last season, the Molineux outfit seemed vulnerable at the back.
They cannot afford to go into the new season with the same defence now. Upgrades are needed and Wolves should make it their priority to bring in at least one quality defender this summer.
Wolves will be playing in the Europa League next year and they will come up against quality attacks. They need a better defence to cope with the opposition threat.
Bild believe that Gbamin will leave Mainz this summer. It will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.