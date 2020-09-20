Wolves keen on Douglas Costa

Wolverhampton Wanderers have been linked with a move for the Juventus winger Douglas Costa.

The 30-year-old Brazilian is expected to leave the Italian club this summer and the Premier League outfit have already been in touch with his agents.





As per Nicolo Schira, the player is not a key part of Andrea Pirlo’s plans at Juventus this season.

Wolves recently sold Diogo Jota to Liverpool and it seems that Costa could be his replacement this season.

The Juventus winger has played four top European clubs like Bayern Munich as well as his winning experience could prove to be vital for Wolves on and off the pitch.

Nuno already has quality attackers like Jimenez and Traore at his disposal and Douglas Costa would improve them further. He would add pace and flair to the Wolves attack. Costa is a fantastic dribbler.

It will be interesting to see if the Premier League club can secure an agreement for the 31-cap Brazilian international in the coming weeks and get the deal over the line before the transfer window closes.

Wolverhampton Wanderers will be hoping to challenge for European qualification once again this season and signings like Douglas Costa could certainly help them achieve their goal.