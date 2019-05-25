Wolves fans react to links with Danny Welbeck

Wolves are thought to be interested in signing the Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck this summer.
According to London Evening Standard, the player will be a free agent soon and the likes of West Ham, Everton and Wolves are hoping to snap him up on a free transfer.
The 28-year-old has recovered from his injury problems and he will be looking to get his career back on track with regular football now.
It will be interesting to see if Wolves make a move for the versatile forward.
On a free transfer, it could prove to be a useful signing for Nuno. Welbeck would be a good alternative to Jimenez.
Wolves will play European football next season and they will need more depth and quality.
Welbeck has the experience and quality to be of use to the Molineux outfit.
The Arsenal forward is currently on wages of around £100k-a-week as per Evening Standard and that could be an issue for Wolves.
The Molineux outfit will not want to pay that much for a squad player. Welbeck might have to take a pay cut in order for the move to go through.
Wolves fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on his potential signing. Here are some of the reactions.
I’d take him imo i know he’s injury prone but over the past 2 seasons we’ve hardly had any injuries and the medical team have played a massive part in that so if we can keep him fit he would be a good option from the bench
— Adam Stringer (@Stringer1989) May 24, 2019
He’s a good option off the bench, sell Cav for 12 mil and bring him in for free.
— ozzy (@oscarwwfc) May 24, 2019
No way , sicknote
— mark (@pearson179) May 24, 2019
Noooooooooooooooooo thank you
— OswestryWolves 🏴 (@Oswestry_Wolves) May 24, 2019
No thanks
— N.irish wolves (@Footychats1) May 24, 2019