West Ham set to submit offer for Domagoj Vida

West Ham have been linked with a move for the 81-cap Croatian international Domagoj Vida.

According to Takvim, the Hammers are keen on signing the experienced centre back and they are expected to submit an offer of around €5 million for the player.





There is no doubt that the Hammers need to improve at the back and Vida could prove to be a quality addition for them.

He has been a key player for Besiktas and his national team and he has the quality to succeed in the Premier League as well. Vida could be a quality short term option for Dean Smith at the back.

He has the experience and the quality to make an immediate impact for the Premier League side. Furthermore, he could be the ideal mentor for someone like Diop.

The 31-year-old defender has two years left on his Besiktas contract and it will be interesting to see if the Turkish outfit are willing to sell the player this summer.

Apparently he is one of their highest earners and the Turkish club are looking to get his wages off their books. In that case, West Ham should find it easy to negotiate the transfer.