West Ham looking to sign Fikayo Tomori

West Ham could make a move to sign the Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori before the transfer window closes.

According to Football London, Chelsea have five centre backs at their disposal right now and they would like to move one of them on before the deadline. The likes of Silva, Zouma and Rudiger are all ahead of the 22-year-old in the pecking order.





Fikayo Tomori is a talented young defender who needs to play regularly in order to continue his development and a move to West Ham United could be ideal for him.

Apparently, the London club would be interested in a loan deal until the end of the season.

West Ham need to add more defensive depth and a loan deal for the Chelsea defender should prove to be a smart move.

If Chelsea are looking to move one of their defenders on before the window closes, loaning Tomori to West Ham should be a no brainer for them.

The youngster will develop with regular football at West Ham and he will return as a better defender next summer.

It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can work out a transfer in the remaining hours of the window.