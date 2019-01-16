West Ham looking to sign Celta Vigo’s Maxi Gomez

West Ham are interested in signing the Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez.
According to Matteo Pedrosi from Calciomercato, the Hammers are keeping tabs on Krzysztof Piatek and Callum Wilson as well.
Football Espana are running a report of West Ham’s interest in the player as well.
Apparently, the club officials are in Spain to discuss the move.
It will be interesting to see if the Hammers can pull off the deal. Maxi Gomez has been in fine form for Celta Vigo and he is quite highly rated around Europe as well.
The 22-year-old has managed to score 26 goals in 50 La Liga starts since joining the club in 2017.
Gomez could be the ideal replacement for Marko Arnautovic. The Austrian has been linked with a move to China this month.
The player has a €50m release clause and West Ham should be able to afford it without any problems if Arnautovic is sold.
Pellegrini will not want to lose his star forward this month but if the player decides to force an exit, West Ham might not have any other options but to give in to his demands.
It would be unwise to keep an unhappy player as it could disrupt the morale of the dressing room.