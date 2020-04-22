West Ham keen on signing Arkadiusz Milik

West Ham are thought to be interested in signing the Napoli forward Arkadiusz Milik.
As per Corriere dello Sport (via Sportwitness), Tottenham are keen on the player as well and the idea of playing in England fascinates the player.
Furthermore, the striker has been made aware of West Ham’s interest in him.
It will be interesting to see if the Hammers make their move for Milik in the coming weeks. They need to sign a quality striker like him as a partner for Haller.
The former Bundesliga man has been left isolated all season and he has struggled as a result of that. Haller needs some help in the attack.
He had a fantastic partnership with Jovic in Germany and Milik could help bring out the best in him at West Ham.
The Napoli player will be out of contract in the summer of 2021 and if he is sold now, it would be for a reasonable price.
West Ham have the finances to pull off a transfer like this and it will be interesting to see if they convince the player now.
Milik will have suitors with more ambitious projects, like Tottenham. Moving to West Ham could be a step-down for him.
The 26-year-old has scored 12 goals this season.