West Ham in contact with Maxime Gonalons

West Ham have been linked with a move for the Roma midfielder Maxime Gonalons.
The 30-year-old is available this summer and L’Equipe (translated by SportWitness) believe that the Hammers are in contact with him regarding a loan move.
Apparently, Everton are keen on the player as well.
Gonalons was on loan at Sevilla last season and he had an injury-plagued season. He will be looking to play more often next year.
He is not a first-team option at Roma anymore and a move would be ideal for him.
Whether West Ham manage to land him this summer remains to be seen. He could prove to be a decent option for the Premier League side.
They need a backup to Declan Rice and the former Lyon man could do a job.
Gonalons needs to regain his form and fitness first and a loan move would be best for all parties.
Roma are prepared to let him leave and therefore West Ham should be able to seal the transfer with ease if they are really interested.
However, the deal could get complicated if Gonalons seeks game time assurances.
West Ham cannot offer him regular first team football and a backup role might not be suitable for the player.