West Ham agree fee for Darren Randolph

West Ham have agreed on a deal to sign Darren Randolph from Middlesbrough this month.
As per Guardian, the highly experienced Championship ace will return to the London club once the formalities of the transfer are completed.
David Moyes wanted to sign an experienced backup for Lukasz Fabianski and Randolph should prove to be an excellent addition.
The Boro keeper has done really well in the Championship and he is good enough to play for a Premier League club.
West Ham will pay the Championship outfit a fee of around £4m for Randolph.
It will be interesting to see if he can help them transform their season. The Hammers have had a poor start and Manuel Pellegrini lost his job as a result of that.
Moyes will be expected to turn it around with his tactics and his signings now.
Randolph isn’t the only player West Ham are looking to sign this month. They are interested in signing Gedson Fernandes from Benfica as well.
The midfield needs strengthening and Fernandes should prove to be a quality addition.
The report from Guardian also claims that West Ham will hold further talks to sign the midfielder tomorrow. They want to sign the player on an 18-month loan deal with an option to buy.