West Brom January 2021 Transfer Window Predictions

West Brom have had a miserable season since getting promoted to the Premier League and they will be under pressure to improve during the second half of the season.

They have picked up just one win in the Premier League so far and they have eight points from 16 league games, keeping them stuck at 19th place in the Premier League table.





Key areas that need strengthening

The Baggies have been quite poor defensively and they have conceded the most goals in the league so far. West Brom have leaked 35 goals in 16 Premier League games and Sam Allardyce must look to improve his defensive options during the January transfer window.

The newly appointed West Brom manager tends to rely on his defence to grind out results and it will be interesting to see if he can strengthen his back four and guide West Brom to safety this season.

Everton striker Cenk Tosun and Senegal international Oumar Niasse have been linked with the Baggies recently.

Potential departures

West Brom have quite a few young players struggling for game time and it remains to be seen whether they are loaned out when the transfer window reopens.

The likes of Sam Field and Rekeem Harper are yet to start a Premier League game and they could do with a loan spell away from the club during the second half of the season.

