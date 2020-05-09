Vedat Muriqi dreams of playing for Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho

Fenerbahce striker Vedat Muriqi is thought to keen on a move to Tottenham this summer.
The 26-year-old forward has been linked with the Londoners for a while now and it seems that Jose Mourinho could help the Premier League side seal the transfer.
As per Fanatik (via Sportwitness), the player dreams of playing under Jose Mourinho.
The Portuguese manager brought out the best in Milito and Drogba in the past and Muriqi reckons that Mourinho could take his game onto the next level as well.
It will be interesting to see if Spurs can agree on a fee with Muriqi’s club now.
The 15-goal striker has a contract with the Turkish club until the summer of 2023 and therefore Fenerbahce are under no pressure to sell.
Spurs will have to agree to their terms if they want to sign the striker.
The Londoners could use a target man like him next season. He is very good at holding up the ball and bringing others into the play. Also, he is impressive in the air.
Mourinho could use a different approach with him in the side.
Also, Muriqi could fill Harry Kane’s void if the England international is sidelined with injuries.
Spurs have missed an option like that this season.