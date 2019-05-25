Tyrone Mings hints at joining Aston Villa

Tyrone Mings has made a strong impact during his short loan spell at Aston Villa from AFC Bournemouth, and Villa fans would want nothing more than to see him join the club permanently in the summer transfer window.
He has resurrected his career at Villa, and has played a huge role in taking Dean Smith’s side to the playoff final. Aston Villa could return to the Premier League on Monday if they beat Derby County, and that will improve their chances of signing the 26-year-old defender.
Mings has established a strong bond with the Villa fans already and has hinted that he could remain at Villa Park for the upcoming season.
Recently one fan asked Mings whether he would be staying, to which the centre-back replied: “Hopefully mate”.
Mings, who joined the Cherries in 2015 for a reported fee of £8m, is under contract at Bournemouth till 2022. It means Villa may have to spend big for the defender if they are serious about landing him on a permanent deal in the summer.