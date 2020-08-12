Transfer roundup: Tottenham want five more signings, Chelsea set midfielder asking price

The Premier League summer transfer window is approaching its quarter-way mark.

A number of clubs have already made additions to their squads and Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton recently announced their first summer signings.





Spurs formally confirmed the transfer of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Southampton while Kyle Walker-Peters moved to the Saints in a separate transfer deal.

Let’s have a look at the trending transfer stories over the past 24 hours.

Top Transfer Rumours:

Ryan Fraser was regularly linked with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur earlier this year, but it appears that the north London duo are no longer interested in him on a free transfer. Still, he is on the radar of several top-flight clubs including Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion (90min).

Chelsea are looking to offload Tiemoue Bakayoko on a permanent deal and want to recoup the entire £40m fee paid to Monaco in 2017. AC Milan are leading the race to sign the Frenchman. However, they are only willing to pay a £2.6m loan fee with the option to buy for £31m (ESPN).

Watford are set to demand more than £40m to part ways with Ismaila Sarr. Premier League champions Liverpool are deemed as the front-runners to sign the Senegal international, who bagged two goals and one assist against them in the shock 3-0 win earlier this year (Standard Sport).

Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho is currently the subject of interest from Turkish side Fenerbahce. The Super Lig outfit want to sign him on a two-year loan deal. They are prepared to pay around £10m for the temporary move (Fotospor).

Tottenham have already bolstered their squad with the purchase of Hojbjerg. The north London side are said to be eyeing another five signings. They are keen on landing a new right-back, centre-back, attacking midfielder, striker and a back-up goalkeeper (Football Insider).

Juventus are keen on signing Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette. The Gunners are open to selling the Frenchman and the Bianconeri are hoping to reduce the transfer fee by offering either Daniele Rugani or Cristian Romero in a part-exchange deal (Calciomercato).

Best of the Rest:

Everton and Newcastle United interested in Glen Kamara

Hull City want Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty

Everton keen on Aaron Ramsey

Leeds United enter the race to sign QPR attacker Eberechi Eze

Barcelona centre-back & Everton target Jean-Clair Todibo has tested positive for Covid-19

Napoli keen on Celtic centre-back Christopher Jullien

Ajax starlet Dani van den Heuvel on his way to Leeds

Chelsea submit £50m bid for Declan Rice

Wolves and Leicester keen on Burnley’s Dwight McNeil

Aston Villa interested in Fabio Borini

West Ham could offer €25m for Jovane Cabral this week

Wolves linked with a move for Faouzi Ghoulam