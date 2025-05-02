A host of star players are set to leave Europe this summer and we have looked into who could complete a transfer to the MLS this summer.

Five Players To Transfer To MLS

Kevin De Bruyne

The number one name on this list is none other than Manchester City star, Kevin De Bruyne, who recently announced his departure from the club after 10 years with the Cityzens.

During his time in Manchester, the Belgian international has won everything there is to win, picking up six Premier League titles, five Carabao Cups, two FA Cups and a Champions League.

De Bruyne’s level of performance has now put his name in the debate for the best player to ever play in the Premier League after contributing to 192 goals in 284 matches.

Several clubs have been linked with the Premier League icon and a move to the MLS has picked up pace, with reports indication towards a move to Chicago Fire

Christian Eriksen

The Manchester United midfielder is reportedly set to leave Old Trafford after his current deal runs out in June of this year.

Reports also indicate that the 33-year-old does not want to join another Premier League side after having spells with Tottenham Hotspur, Brentford and Manchester United.

During his time in the Premier League, Eriksen has contributed to 134 goals in 307 appearances in England’s top division.

Given his age it is unlikely that the Danish international will be targeted by the top teams in Europe and may prefer to see his career out in the United States.

What makes Eriksen an appealing option is the fact he will be a free transfer and will not cost his next club a single penny.

Jorginho

Next we have Italian superstar, Jorginho, whose time in the English capital is set to end in the summer of 2025.

The Arsenal midfielder has struggled with injuries during the 2024/25 campaign and with his deal coming to an end in the coming months, the Gunners may look to take the Italian of their wage bill.

Jorginho’s greatest moments came in the Blue side of London, winning the Champions League and Europa League during his time at Chelsea

The 33-year-old has also put in some stunning performance for his national side and was a pivotal member of Italy’s Euro 2021 triumph.

Several MLS sides may be keeping tabs on the Italian as reports suggest he is considering a move to the United States.

Thomas Muller

Another possible addition to the MLS in the summer window could be Bayern Munich legend, Thomas Muller, who confirmed his decision to leave the Allianz at the end of this season.

The German goalscorer came through the ranks in Munich and made his professional debut in August 2008 at just 18-years-old.

During his 15 years with Bayern Munich Muller has made almost 750 appearances and contributed to 522 goals in a truly remarkable career.

The 35-year-old has been linked with a move to the MLS this summer and is reportedly close to joining Los Angeles FC.

Alexandre Lacazette

Finally we have former Arsenal striker and French international, Alexandre Lacazette who is set to leave Lyon at the end of his current deal.

The 33-year-old’s contract runs out in June 2025 and the Ligue 1 side are unlikely to renew his deal as Lacazette enters the latter stages of his career.

During his career, Lacazette has only played for Arsenal and Lyon, scoring 71 goals for the Gunners and 199 for the French side.

*all stats correct as of May 2nd 2025