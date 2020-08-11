Wolves linked with a move for Faouzi Ghoulam

Wolves have been linked with a move for the Napoli full-back Faouzi Ghoulam.

As per Tuttosport (h/t Birmingham Mail), the player could be sold this summer and his agent Jorge Mendes wants to take him to the Premier League.





The Portuguese super-agent has great connections with Wolves and he could bring the defender to Molineux this summer.

Ghoulam was highly regarded before his injury and he could prove to be a good addition to the Wolves backline. With Jonny ruled out for the foreseeable future, Ghoulam could step in as his replacement at the start of the next season.

The 28-year-old needs regular game time and Wolves could be the ideal destination for him.

Ghoulam has the experience and the quality to succeed in the Premier League and it would be a good move for all parties involved.

Wolves know that they will have to add more quality and depth to their defence to challenge for a top-four place next season. They need to tighten up at the back if they are to compete with the likes of Chelsea, Spurs, Arsenal etc.

Considering his situation at Napoli, Ghoulam is unlikely to object to a move to Wolves. They have an ambitious project and a top-class manager like Nuno at the helm.