Former Premier League star, Patrick Bamford, is reportedly eyeing-up a move to the MLS despite interest from Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s Wrexham.

Patrick Bamford Prefers MLS Deal Over Move To Wrexham

After joining Leeds United in July 2018, it appears Patrick Bamford’s time at Elland Road is coming to end in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Leeds earned a spot back Premier League after spending two seasons in the Championship, England’s second division and Bamford failed to play a major role in their promotion back to the top-flight.

The 31-year-old failed to score a single goal throughout the entirety of the season, despite making 17 appearances in the Championship and one in the Carabao Cup.

Such a poor return means the club are reportedly looking to cash-in on their former talisman, as his current deal is set to expire in the summer of 2026.

One team that had been heavily linked with the Leeds United player is Wrexham, who have been on one of the most notable journeys in soccer over recent years.

The Welsh side have earned three consecutive promotions and will be playing in the Championship for the 2025/26 season, with a lot of this success coming down to the ownership duo of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Both of these huge acting superstars have devoted a lot of time and funds into this project, even making a documentary over their success which has gained a huge audience – especially in the U.S.

However, it appears that Bamford’s wage demands have made any possible agreement unlikely and the Englishman has now been linked with a move to the MLS.

Teams throughout the league may be willing to offer Bamford a deal that is more suited to the striker and he has spoke about moving to the United States to continue his career.

Bamford said (Via CBS Sports): “I think it’s something that, obviously over time I’ve spoken to Michaela [his wife] about it, in terms of playing abroad, and America being one of the options.

“It was something that when I was younger I always wanted to do at some point in my career, to kind of experience it, experience a new country, living the lifestyle there and also trying myself in a new league.

“I think once you have a family and a wife it’s got to be run by them and to be fair they gave it the green light, and they said ‘look, we’re going to go with whatever’s for you and whatever challenge you want to want to take’, so it is something that I would be open to yeah, we just don’t know when yet.”

It remains to be seen whether or not Bamford would become one of the highest paid players in the MLS, however, he has played with several players from the USMNT – including Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie.