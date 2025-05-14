Soccer

Former Premier League Star Set To Turn Down Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney As MLS Move Seems More Tempting

Author image
Louis Fargher
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Patrick Bamford MLS Wrexham
Patrick Bamford MLS Wrexham

Former Premier League star, Patrick Bamford, is reportedly eyeing-up a move to the MLS despite interest from Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s Wrexham.

Patrick Bamford Prefers MLS Deal Over Move To Wrexham

After joining Leeds United in July 2018, it appears Patrick Bamford’s time at Elland Road is coming to end in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Leeds earned a spot back Premier League after spending two seasons in the Championship, England’s second division and Bamford failed to play a major role in their promotion back to the top-flight.

The 31-year-old failed to score a single goal throughout the entirety of the season, despite making 17 appearances in the Championship and one in the Carabao Cup.

Such a poor return means the club are reportedly looking to cash-in on their former talisman, as his current deal is set to expire in the summer of 2026.

One team that had been heavily linked with the Leeds United player is Wrexham, who have been on one of the most notable journeys in soccer over recent years.

The Welsh side have earned three consecutive promotions and will be playing in the Championship for the 2025/26 season, with a lot of this success coming down to the ownership duo of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Both of these huge acting superstars have devoted a lot of time and funds into this project, even making a documentary over their success which has gained a huge audience – especially in the U.S.

However, it appears that Bamford’s wage demands have made any possible agreement unlikely and the Englishman has now been linked with a move to the MLS.

Teams throughout the league may be willing to offer Bamford a deal that is more suited to the striker and he has spoke about moving to the United States to continue his career.

Bamford said (Via CBS Sports): “I think it’s something that, obviously over time I’ve spoken to Michaela [his wife] about it, in terms of playing abroad, and America being one of the options.

“It was something that when I was younger I always wanted to do at some point in my career, to kind of experience it, experience a new country, living the lifestyle there and also trying myself in a new league.

“I think once you have a family and a wife it’s got to be run by them and to be fair they gave it the green light, and they said ‘look, we’re going to go with whatever’s for you and whatever challenge you want to want to take’, so it is something that I would be open to yeah, we just don’t know when yet.”

It remains to be seen whether or not Bamford would become one of the highest paid players in the MLS, however, he has played with several players from the USMNT – including Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Louis Fargher

Louis Fargher is a sports news writer, specializing in Soccer, the NHL and the NBA. He has a degree in Soccer Journalism and has published online articles for a plethora of British outlets, previously contributing on Burton Albion's website and producing match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League stadiums.
View All Posts By Louis Fargher
Author Image

Louis Fargher

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Louis Fargher is a sports news writer, specializing in Soccer, the NHL and the NBA. He has a degree in Soccer Journalism and has published online articles for a plethora of British outlets, previously contributing on Burton Albion's website and producing match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League stadiums.
View All Posts By Louis Fargher

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Ryan Reynolds Rob McElhenney Wrexham Las Vegas
Soccer

LATEST ‘Vegas 3.0 the Best One Yet!’ – Wrexham Stars Celebrate Historic Promotion in Las Vegas

Author image James Lloyd  •  May 13 2025
USATSI 25660195 168396541 lowres 1
Soccer
What Stadiums Will Be Used For 2026 World Cup? Location, Capacity and Final Venue For Soccer’s Biggest Tournament
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 13 2025

The 2026 World Cup is edging ever close, with the United States, Canada and Mexico preparing to host soccer’s biggest tournament – but what stadiums will be hosting the iconic…

David Beckham
Soccer
David Beckham bites back at MLS rival after calling Inter Miami ‘Pink Phony Club’
Author image Olly Taliku  •  May 12 2025

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham has bitten back at Minnesota United on social media, after the opposition dubbed Miami as a “Pink Phony Club” on Instagram. Minnesota FC crush Inter…

USATSI 25806398 168396541 lowres 1
Soccer
Biggest Defeats In MLS History: LA Galaxy Suffer Worst Result In Franchise History After 7-0 Thrashing Against New York Red Bulls
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 12 2025
MLS League Playoff Breakdown
Soccer
How Does A Team Win The MLS Cup? Full Breakdown Of League and Playoff System In The United States
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 09 2025
Lionel Messi Career Trophies
Soccer
How Many Trophies Has Lionel Messi Won Throughout His Illustrious Career? Inter Miami Star The Most Decorated Player Ever
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 08 2025
Landon Donovan
Soccer
Highest Goalscorers In MLS History: How Many Does Lionel Messi Need To Top List?
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 07 2025
Arrow to top