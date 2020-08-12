Report: Napoli keen on Celtic centre-back Christopher Jullien

According to Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness), Napoli are keeping tabs on Celtic centre-back Christopher Jullien and have identified him as an option to replace Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Senegalese is expected to be sold this summer, and while the Serie A giants are keen on Lille’s Gabriel Magalhaes, they are aware that they face fierce competition for the signature of the Brazilian.





He has also been linked with Everton and Manchester United, and Napoli’s chances of landing him once Koulibaly leaves aren’t that high as a result.

Jullien is seen as a plan B should the move for Gabriel fall through, and while Celtic won’t be too keen to lose the Frenchman, a huge bid could be too tempting to turn down.

The 27-year-old moved to Parkhead from Toulouse last summer for £7 million on a four-year deal, and has become a regular, featuring in 48 games across all competitions to date.

Napoli are reportedly holding out for £90 million with the likes of Manchester United and Manchester City keen on Koulibaly, and while it remains to be seen if suitors will meet their demands, they are likely to get something very close and will be willing to invest in a replacement.

Jullien is said to have caught the eyes of the Italians, with his 6ft 5in frame and experience playing in France, Germany and Scotland some of the reasons they have him on their radar.