Tottenham tried to sign Nicolo Zaniolo with €50m offer

Tottenham are interested in signing the Roma attacking midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo.

According to reports from Italy (h/t Sportwitness), the Londoners submitted a €50 million (£45m) offer for the talented midfielder this summer but Roma have decided to turn it down.





The Premier League side are not the only ones interested in signing Zaniolo. The Italian club received three other offers from Juventus, Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund.

Roma are not keen on selling the player this summer but reports claim that an offer of around €60-70 million could have tempted them.

Zaniolo is a world-class talent with a big future ahead of him and it will be interesting to see if his suitors come back for him next summer. The current health crisis has limited the transfer activity for most clubs but the financial situation is likely to improve with time.

Tottenham are missing a specialist playmaker ever since the departure of Christian Eriksen and Zaniolo could be his ideal replacement. Also, he would be an upgrade on the likes of Lamela if he joined Spurs.

The technically gifted midfielder can play as an attacking midfielder or as a wide player and a manager like Jose Marino could help him develop into a world-class player.