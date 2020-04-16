Tottenham submit bid for Vedat Muriqi

Tottenham are thought to have submitted an official bid for Vedat Muriqi.
The player has been linked with a move to the Premier League for a while now and the London club have made their first move.
As per Fanatik (via HITC), the bid is in the region of £22m.
It will be interesting to see if Fenerbahce are willing to accept the bid now.
Apparently, the Turkish club value the 25-year-old player at around €25m and that is what Spurs have put on the table.
If the reports are genuine, the deal should be done in the near future.
Spurs need to sign a striker and Muriqi could be a decent addition for them. He has done well in the Turkish league and if he adapts to Premier League football, he would be the ideal alternative to Harry Kane.
He has 15 goals and 6 assists to his name this season.
The Londoners have been very reliant on Kane for goals and Mourinho needs to cut out that dependency factor and add more depth to his side this summer.
If Spurs are to challenge the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City for the title, they will have to have a better squad.
If the bid is accepted, tempting the player shouldn’t be a problem for Spurs. They can offer him a better financial package and the lure of Premier League football.