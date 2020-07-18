Tottenham remain in the race to sign Arkadiusz Milik

Tottenham remain in the race to sign the Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik.

As per Calciomercato, Juventus are keen on the player as well. Milik is expected to move on from Napoli and it will be interesting to see if Spurs can lure him to London.





Juventus will be a more attractive project for the player and Spurs will have to pitch a great offer to convince him.

Milik is likely to play more at Tottenham. Juventus have Dybala, Ronaldo and Higuain at their disposal.

Meanwhile, Spurs are in desperate need of another striker who can partner Harry Kane and fill his void during injuries/rotation.

It will be interesting to see what Milik decides this summer.

The 26-year-old has 13 goals to his name this season despite not being a regular starter (19 starts). He could be the ideal second choice for Mourinho next season.

Spurs need to improve their attack if they want to challenge for the top honours and Milik fits the bill perfectly.

They should look to make their move quickly and agree on a deal with Napoli first. The player has one year left on his deal with the Italian giants and he is unlikely to cost too much this summer.