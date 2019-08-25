Tottenham prepared to sell Eriksen for £50million

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen has been linked with a move away from the club for a while now.
According to Daily Mail, Daniel Levy and Mauricio Pochettino have decided that they will sell the player if an offer of around £50m or more arrives this summer.
Levy and Pochettino had a meeting on Thursday and they came to an agreement that the player will be moved on if the asking price is met.
The European transfer window slams shut on the 2nd of September and it would be a major blow for Spurs if they lost Eriksen before that.
Spurs won’t be able to bring in any replacements and they will lose one of their best players. The likes of Lo Celso will come into the side but the former Betis ace might need some time to adapt to the Premier League.
Pochettino will certainly hope to hold on to Eriksen until January at the least.
Eriksen has not signed a new deal at the club and he is nearing the end of his contract. Spurs cannot afford to lose a player of his calibre on a free.
Therefore, the decision makes a lot of sense financially. However, it is also true that Eriksen’s exit will weaken Spurs a lot.
They might even struggle to challenge the likes of City for the title if the Danish international leaves.