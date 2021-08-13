Tottenham looking to sign two more players

The Athletic journalist Jack Pitt-Brooke has claimed in Q/A session today that Tottenham Hotspur are looking to sign at least two more players before the transfer window closes.

This has been an excellent transfer window so far for Tottenham with the club signing quality players like Cristian Romero, Bryan Gil and Pierluigi Gollini.

However, the central talking point is still about the future of Harry Kane who has been targeted by Premier League giants Manchester City.

The Athletic journalist has claimed that Spurs want an attacking player and they are willing to spend money to bolster that area.

The likes of Lautaro Martinez has been linked with a move to Spurs this summer, and he remains a top target for the club.

Pitt-Brooke also adds that Spurs want to sign a defender. It could be either a centre-back or a right-back.

He also adds that Pau Torres won’t arrive at the club unless Spurs sell Kane.

Tottenham have sold Toby Alderweireld this summer, while Erik Lamela and Joe Hart have also left the club.

Pitt-Brooke has claimed in the Q/A session that there’s no offer for Serge Aurier at the moment, but Moussa Sissoko is likely to leave.

Spurs fans will be excited to hear that the north London club is planning to sign at least two more players, while they have no intention of selling Kane.

The England skipper has three years left on his contract, and the club are only willing to sell him if the offer is right.