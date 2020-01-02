Tottenham linked with Everton’s Jonjoe Kenny

Tottenham have been linked with a move for Everton’s Jonjoe Kenny.
According to Daily Mail, the Londoners like the Everton defender.
The 22-year-old is currently on loan at Schalke 04 and he has impressed in the Bundesliga. Kenny is a regular starter for the German side.
The highly-rated full-back has made 19 appearances for Schalke already this season.
It is no surprise that Spurs are looking at the player. The Londoners are in desperate need of a quality right back.
Ever since Jose Mourinho has arrived, his right-back options have been Serge Aurier and Kyle Walker-Peters. Neither have been consistent and reliable so far.
Spurs need to sign a quality right back and they have been linked with the likes of Ricardo Pereira as well.
It will be interesting to see if they make a move for Kenny this month.
It is highly unlikely that Everton will recall him from loan and sanction a sale to Spurs midway through the season.
Spurs might have to wait until the summer to get their man.
Also, Kenny is highly rated at Everton and they might not want to part with a future prospect like him. The Toffees will need a right-back themselves. Sidibe has been below par for them and Coleman is past his peak.