Tottenham linked with Eduardo Camavinga

Tottenham have been linked with a move for the Rennes midfielder Edouardo Camavinga.
The 17-year-old is a world-class talent and he is being looked at by the likes of Real Madrid already.
Camavinga has shown his quality in Ligue 1 already and he has all the tools to develop into a midfield star.
As per Football London, Spurs have been linked with a move for the player who is valued at around £43m.
It will be interesting to see if the Londoners make a move for Camavinga in the summer. He could prove to be a superb long-term investment for them.
The 17-year-old has a big future ahead of him and if Spurs sign him now, it could end up saving them millions in future.
Camavinga’s price will only soar with time and this summer could be the ideal opportunity for his suitors to snap him up.
The player might be tempted to make the move if top clubs like Tottenham come calling. It will give him the opportunity to work with a world-class manager like Jose Mourinho.
Also, he will be able to experience European football with Spurs.
Meanwhile, if Real Madrid get involved, it could complicate matters for the Londoners. They will not be able to compete financially with Los Blancos.
It will be interesting to see where the midfielder ends up this summer.
Spanish outlet AS describe the player as a mix of “Casemiro and Kante… but with the physique of Pogba.”