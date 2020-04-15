Tottenham keen on Marc Cucurella

Tottenham are interested in signing the Getafe left-back Marc Cucurella as per Spanish reports (translated by Sportwitness).
The youngster has done well in La Liga this season and he could be the ideal replacement for Danny Rose in the summer.
The Spurs defender is on loan at Newcastle and he is expected to leave the club permanently at the end of this season.
Mourinho needs to bring in an alternative and Cucurella would be ideal.
He is young and versatile. Also, the 21-year-old has the quality to play for a club like Tottenham.
The Getafe ace will improve Spurs down the left flank. Apart from his defensive qualities, he is excellent going forward as well.
Cucurella will add a new dimension to their attack. He has picked up 1 goal and 4 assists for Getafe this season and those numbers will improve when he is playing with better players.
The player is on loan from Barcelona but Getafe have an option to sign him for €6 million in the summer.
It will be interesting to see if they decide to sign the player permanently. If they do, it could complicate matters for Tottenham.
Of course, the Spanish club can sell the player immediately after signing him, but the Premier League outfit might have to pay a premium.
