Tottenham keen on Lamare Bogarde

Tottenham are interested in signing the highly-rated Dutch midfielder Lamare Bogarde this summer.
As per Football Insider, the Londoners have been keeping tabs on the 16-year-old for a while now.
The likes of Dortmund, Schalke, Juventus and Milan are keen on the player as well.
Bogarde is highly rated in Holland and the Tottenham scouts have delivered rave reviews on the player.
It will be interesting to see if the Londoners make their move for the player in the coming weeks.
Bogarde is very young and he should be an inexpensive acquisition. Spurs should be able to complete the transfer if they are genuinely keen on the player.
The Premier League side should look to make a quick move in order to beat their competition.
Bogarde is certainly one for the future and Spurs could help him fulfill his tremendous potential.
Investing in youth is always a great idea for clubs without huge cash reserves. It could save Spurs millions in future.
As for the player, he will be able to continue his development at a top European club with world-class facilities.
Also, working around Jose Mourinho will only benefit his growth as a footballer.