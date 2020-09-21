Tottenham in talks to sign Jesse Lingard

Tottenham are interested in signing the Manchester United forward Jesse Lingard.

The 27-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford and he needs to leave in order to play regularly.





Lingard has worked with Jose Mourinho before and the Tottenham manager is looking for a reunion.

It will be interesting to see if the London club can pull off the transfer before the window closes.

There is no doubt that Lingard can be a useful player for most teams but Tottenham should look to aim higher if they want to challenge for the top honours.

According to ESPN, Jose Mourinho has already asked the Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy to bring the attacker to total him this summer and discussions have already been held between intermediaries.

The 27-year-old attacker had his best season when Jose Mourinho was in charge of the Red Devils and he managed to score 13 goals during the 2017- 18 campaign.

It remains to be seen whether he can prove himself to be a capable backup for Harry Kane if he moves to Tottenham.

That said, a move to Spurs doesn’t make too much sense for the player. He wouldn’t be a regular starter at the London club either.