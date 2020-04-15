Tottenham in contact with Ajax ace Andre Onana

Andre Onana has been linked with a move to Tottenham this summer.
As per Sport (translated by Sportwitness), the Ajax ace has received a call from the Londoners regarding a summer move.
Meanwhile, Barcelona are keen on the player as well. If Neto is sold in the summer, they could move for the Ajax man as his replacement.
Spurs need a reliable keeper as well. Onana could fight with Lloris for the starting berth now and then replace the Frenchman eventually.
It will be interesting to see if they can lure the player to London.
They could have a potential edge in the transfer battle. Barcelona won’t be able to offer the player regular first-team football with Ter Stegen ahead of him.
Onana has a much better chance of starting regularly with Tottenham.
The Premier League side have a world-class manager in Jose Mourinho and he could play a key role in convincing the player as well.
The Ajax ace will be tempted to make the step up this summer and a move to the Premier League would be ideal for him.
At Spurs, Lloris’ starting berth is there for the taking and it would be quite strange to see the 24-year-old player choose a backup role at Barcelona instead.