Newcastle United are hoping to make the most of the January transfer window and improve their squad significantly.

The Magpies are currently 19th in the league table and they will be desperate to beat the drop to the Championship this season.

It is no secret that Eddie Howe needs to bring in reinforcements in order to climb up the table quickly and it appears that Newcastle are keen on improving their attacking options.

Newcastle submit bid for Duvan Zapata

According to a report from Daily Record, the Magpies have already submitted an offer for the Atalanta striker Duvan Zapata but the Italian outfit are holding out for a fee of around €45 million.

The Premier League side have reportedly offered around €30 million for the Colombian international.

Zapata has been a key player for Atalanta over the last few seasons and he could prove to be an outstanding short term addition for Newcastle.

The 30-year-old striker will not only add goals to the Newcastle attack, his physicality and hold up play will benefit the other attackers in the side as well.

Meanwhile, Zapata is not the only attacking signing Newcastle are looking to pull off this month.

Newcastle keen on Eden Hazard

Daily Mail. The Magpies have apparently had a bid of around £41.7m accepted by Real Madrid for the former Chelsea star Eden Hazard as per

The 30-year-old has struggled to hold down a regular starting berth at the Spanish club and he needs to leave in order to play regularly.

With the World Cup coming up later this year, Hazard should look to leave the Spanish club this month in order to play more often and regain his sharpness and confidence.

A move to Newcastle might be a bit of a step down for the Belgian international but he will get to play regularly and hold a prominent role in Eddie Howe’s set-up.

The player is apparently not keen on a move to Newcastle and he is holding out for move to a bigger club. Hazard dreams of a return to his former club Chelsea and it remains to be seen how the situation evolves over the next few weeks.