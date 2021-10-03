Atalanta will be looking to continue their unbeaten streak when they take on AC Milan in the Italian league this weekend.

The home side are unbeaten in their last five matches across all competitions and they are seventh in the league table with just one defeat from six matches.

Meanwhile, AC Milan are third in the standings and they have picked up five wins and a draw from six league games.

Atalanta vs AC Milan team news

Atalanta will be without the services of Hans Hateboer and Robin Gosens.

Milan are without Rade Krunic, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Alessandro Florenzi.

Atalanta: Musso; Toloi, Demiral, Djimsiti; Zappacosta, Freuler, De Roon, Maehle; Pessina; Malinovskyi, Zapata

AC Milan: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Kjaer, Hernandez; Tonali, Kessie; Saelemaekers, Diaz, Leao; Rebic

Atalanta vs AC Milan form guide

Milan are unbeaten in the Italian league so far and they have conceded just thrice in six outings. The last time they travelled to Atalanta they managed to pick up a 2-0 win in the league.

The Italian giants are coming into this game on the back of a Champions League defeat against Atletico Madrid and they will be desperate to bounce back with a win.

Atalanta are in impressive form as well and they will fancy their chances of picking up all three points at home. The home side have picked up three wins in their last four outings across all competitions.

Atalanta vs AC Milan betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Atalanta vs AC Milan from bet365:

Match-winner:

Atalanta – 1/1

Draw – 27/10

AC Milan– 5/2

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 16/19

Under – 11/10

Atalanta vs AC Milan prediction

Both teams are capable of beating each other and this will be a close contest.

Atalanta have conceded in four of their last six matches across all competitions and AC Milan have an identical defensive record in their last six outings.

A high scoring game is on the cards here.

Prediction: Over 2.5 goals.

