Managing a top soccer club in Europe is arguably the most demanding job in the world. Sure, the man in the dugout gets his due respect at first, but things turn quickly on the back of some disappointing results. Gone are the days of Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger, who served their respective clubs for decades. Managers in 2023 live in fear, knowing they are merely a few defeats away from getting the sack.

Of course, not all soccer clubs are as impatient. There are still a few clubs that value loyalty, even in the face of adversity.

Today, we will take a look at the seven managers who are leading the charts when it comes to job security. Here are the seven longest-serving managers across the top five European leagues:

#7 Pascal Gastien (Clermont Foot) – 6 Years

Diligently serving French side Clermont Foot since September 2017, Pascal Gastien is the longest-serving manager in France. Gastien has yet to take Clermont Foot to any silverware, but keeping up with the biggies in the French top flight is no mean feat either.

Gastien has taken charge of Clermont Foot in 237 matches so far, overseeing 93 wins, 62 draws, and 82 defeats.

#6 Pep Guardiola (Manchester City) – 7 Years

Seven years back, on a fateful July day, Manchester City unveiled Pep Guardiola as their new manager. Over the years, the Spanish tactician has established City as arguably the best team in England as well as Europe. The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager has won 15 trophies with the Cityzens, including five Premier League titles and a UEFA Champions League.

Guardiola, whose contract with City expires in June 2025, has overseen 430 matches since July 2016, leading his team to a whopping 318 wins, 49 draws, and 63 defeats.

#5 Gian Piero Gasperini (Atalanta) – 7 Years

Atalanta BC are one of the most exciting teams to watch in Europe, and the credit for it all goes to their veteran manager Gian Piero Gasperini. The brilliant Italian has been serving as Atalanta’s manager since June 2016, overseeing many giant killings along the way. He is yet to fire Atalanta to any silverware, but one can never count the high-fliers out.

Gasperini has taken charge of Atalanta in 345 games so far, propelling them to 177 victories, 82 draws, and 86 defeats.

#4 Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) – 8 Years

Having been in the Liverpool dugout since October 2015, Jurgen Klopp is currently the longest-serving manager in the English Premier League. Known for his excellent interpersonal relationships with his players and a firm grip on the tactical side of things, Klopp is widely hailed as one of the best coaches in soccer.

Klopp has won it all at Liverpool, bagging the UEFA Champions League in 2019, the Premier League title in 2020, and the FA Cup in 2022, amongst others. He has managed the Merseyside outfit a total of 447 times, steering them to 277 wins, 92 draws, and 78 defeats.

#3 Christian Streich (SC Freiburg) – 11 Years

Appointed in January 2012, Christian Streich has become a staple in the SC Freiburg dugout. Known for his shrewd tactical mind, Streich previously managed Freigburg’s U19 team before taking charge of the senior team. He took them to three U-19 German Cups and one U-19 Bundesliga title.

Streich’s maiden league title with the senior team came in the 2015-16 season when Freiburg where crowned champions of the German second division.

Under Streich, Freiburg have played 458 games across competitions, winning 184, drawing 116, and losing 158 times.

#2 Diego Simeone (Atletico Madrid) – 11 Years

Argentine manager Diego Simeone was appointed Atletico Madrid‘s manager in December 2011. Over the last almost-12 years, he has established Los Rojiblancos as not only a force to be reckoned with in Spain but also in Europe. Under Simeone’s tutelage, Atletico Madrid have won two La Liga titles (2014, 2021), two UEFA Europa League trophies (2012, 2018), and one Copa del Rey (2013), amongst other honors.

Simeone has managed Atletico 641 times since December 2011, taking them to 379 wins, 145 draws, and 117 defeats.

#1 Frank Schmidt (Heidenheim) – 16 Years

Local boy Frank Schmidt took charge of Heidenheim in September 2007, when they were playing in the South Regionalliga — the fourth tier of German soccer. Over the next 16 years, he improved every aspect of the team, earning consecutive promotions in 2009 and 2014 to make Heidenheim a powerhouse in the second division.

This season, Heidenheim are competing in their historic, maiden first season in the Bundesliga, and are holding their own against superior teams. They have picked up 10 points from 10 matches this term and are in 13th place in the Bundesliga standings.

Throughout his Heidenheim career, Schmidt has overseen 599 games, taking the German team to 271 wins, 149 draws, and 179 defeats.